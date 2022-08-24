Conflicting reports emerge on what Bucs knew about Tom Brady’s 11-day absence

Tom Brady is finally back and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t be happier to get their superstar quarterback right before the new season kicks off. Despite his recent return from an 11-day absence dealing with personal matters, there’s no denying that there are still more questions than answers with regard to his rather mysterious hiatus.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was consistent with playing down Brady’s absence throughout the entire ordeal. He also recently said that “everybody knew what was going on” with regard to the team’s knowledge of the GOAT’s situation off the field.

A report from JoeBucsFan.com, however, states that this might have been the case for the Bucs:

Joe found that curious for several reasons. First, talking to a couple of assistant coaches and two players in Tennessee last week, Joe was told by all that they didn’t know what was going on with Brady other than it was personal and that he would return at some point. One coach told Joe that Brady is “a God” among players and coaches, and “nobody questions anything related to Tom because the level of respect and appreciation for him is way off the charts.” A Bucs player agreed with what that assistant coach said and noted “everyone knows how deeply Tom loves the game, so if he had to leave for a while then you know it’s serious and you just respect it completely and do your job.”

That’s very interesting. Bowles has been telling the media that Brady and the Bucs have been very transparent with each other with regard to his personal leave, but the above report pretty much disputes this notion altogether.

It is also worth noting that Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan previously told Outkick.com that he had no idea as to the whereabouts of their star QB. Ryan also said that all Bowles told the team was that Brady would be away for an extended period but that he would return at some point.

Whatever the case may be, TB is back. We’ll probably never know what really happened here unless Tom Brady actually speaks out. I guess this is just one of those things that we will need to sweep under the rug.