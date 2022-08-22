Tom Brady is officially back after mystery Buccaneers absence

Where in the world is Tom Brady? That’s the question every Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan was asking over the last several days as Brady, who was away from the team due to a “personal matter” was uncharacteristically absent for 11 days of training camp, missing a preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Many wild theories emerged about where Brady was or what he was doing, with the wildest emerging from one Reddit user, who suggested that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was secretly the Masked Singer. Well, all those theories have been put to rest, as Brady will reportedly return to Buccaneers camp on Monday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Tom Brady is back in the building and is expected to practice today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2022

Per Laine, Tom Brady is “back in the building.” The Buccaneers star signal-caller is expected to take the field for practice Monday, marking his first work on the field in 11 days.

It was reportedly a pre-planned absence for Brady, though questions began to emerge when it seemed like the Buccaneers had no timetable for his return. Now, Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Given the way Brady’s retirement announcement(s) played out, it’s fair to say that many Buccaneers fans were jumping to the worst conclusions when there was some uncertainty about the future Hall of Famer’s absence.

Now, everyone- Brady included- can focus on the remainder of the preseason and the start of the upcoming 2022 season. Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t rule out Brady suiting up in the team’s final preseason contest on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

After a wild stretch of theories and speculation, Buccaneers fans will love that their biggest worry now is whether or not Tom Brady will play in a preseason game.