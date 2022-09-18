Devin White roasts former Buccaneers teammate Jameis Winston after beating Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints. It was a tightly contested battle that featured a huge brawl and little offense. But at the end of the contest, Devin White and the Bucs defense held down the fort on the road and helped lead Tampa Bay to a big win by a score of 20-10.

After the game, White did not hold back against Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, a former Buccaneers quarterback whose interception proneness made life tough on the defense during his time. White said that coming into this game, he knew the Bucs would get takeaways. They indeed were able to do so in the win.

Devin White on Jameis Winston: "When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year," "He threw 30 picks." "We just knew he was going to give us the ball." Winston threw 3 INTs and had a pick-6 today in the 4th quarter. (@JCAllenNFL)pic.twitter.com/1LdBQeNIo2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

It’s pretty clear that White still feels a certain way about Winston’s interceptions overshadowing a stingy 2019 Buccaneers defense that, in spite of dealing with so many turnovers from the offense, was one of the better units on a play-by-play basis. Today, White used that motivation to lead his team to a win.

Jamel Dean came away with two of the Buccaneers’ interceptions off Winston while Mike Edwards took the other one 68 yards to the house. Devin White led the game with 11 total tackles, including seven solo, as well as a sack and defended pass.

Tom Brady completed only 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown. Despite a rough performance from the offense, the Bucs are 2-0 on the season as they look to get back to the Super Bowl.