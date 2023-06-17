Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans is heading into the final year of his contract and it appears both sides are already starting to negotiate a new deal for the star pass-catcher, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Evans is owed just over $23 million in 2023 against the salary cap and as his agent recently pointed out, the former Texas A&M standout loves Tampa and would like to stay here long-term:

“Mike loves Tampa,” said Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore. “I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. … The Bucs’ ownership has to love that Mike isn’t even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I’ve got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal.”

Evans is the epitome of consistency and could very well be the Buccaneers' best offensive player…ever. He's posted nine straight 1,000 receiving seasons, which is an NFL record. In 2022, Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has had nothing but praise for Evans, who he describes as unselfish and the ultimate competitor:

“His unselfishness,” the coach said. “He’s willing to go in there and block, he’s willing to run the short routes, the deep routes, he’s willing to pick for people when he gets a chance. His unselfishness and his competitiveness.

“Obviously, he’s talented,” Bowles said. “He’s a heck of a pro and competitor. When you stay with one team and you put up those type of numbers, that says a lot about you from a character standpoint and a talent standpoint. He continues to do it.”

As pointed out by Tampa Bay Times, Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders is a good comparison for what Mike Evans could get. While he didn't have Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes for nearly a decade, Evans should get a new deal close to that number, too.