The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back the creamsicle uniforms!

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced they will be returning with a revamped version of their classic creamsicle uniforms via their Twitter page. The uniforms will be used during their Week 6 game versus the Detroit Lions.

The Buccaneers unveiled the uniforms in a video featuring both past and present stars for the team. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Derrick Brooks, and Rondé Barber were just a few of the players who showed off the revamped look for the announcement video:

Our legacy continues. pic.twitter.com/HbkrvoAJDZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

The creamsicle uniforms, inspired by Florida orange colors, were worn by the team from 1976-1996 before the Bucs switched to their current colors — red, pewter, and white — in 1997,

The throwback uniforms will be inspired by the original 1976 look when Tampa Bay first joined the NFL as an expansion team. The original uniforms have long remained popular with Bucs fans. At the team store, the throwback jerseys are being sold with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield, Tom Brady, and Devin White. Throwback uniforms will soon be featured for Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, Rondé Barber, and Lee Roy Selmon, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

From 2009-2012, the Bucs would don their throwback uniforms for at least one game every season, but a change in helmet rules in 2013 prevented them from bringing back their throwbacks for 10 years. With this return, the Bucs can once again pay tribute to the team's original uniforms, per Scott Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.