Oklahoma football joined the litany of programs stockpiling its college football recruiting class Monday. Except OU beat out Colorado and Miami for an elite four-star edge rusher.

Daniel Norman is heading to Norman — choosing the Sooners on Monday. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the Buffaloes and Hurricanes were in the final running alongside UCLA. All three have delivered impressive 2026 recruiting results. But the Sooners pull out a huge win on the trail.

“We gone see Norman in Norman. BOOMER SOONER,” Norman shared to Fawcett in announcing his decision.

He becomes a huge state of Florida win for Brent Venables. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Norman stars for Sunshine State powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. Miguel Chavis provided a big lift in nabbing Norman. The defensive ends coach boosts the edge rush room for the future with this verbal commitment.

Oklahoma also earns a rare recruiting win over Deion Sanders/Colorado and Miami. The latter sent Jason Taylor and Damione Lewis to court Norman.

Has Oklahoma flipped a switch on the recruiting trail?

The Sooners have reignited recruiting momentum. They've flipped a new switch after sustaining some notable losses in the past week.

Wide receiver Mason James spurned Oklahoma for Washington on June 12. James stars for Norman North High in OU's home city. Oklahoma lost longtime quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal eight days later.

But the past three days have become quite different in Norman. The Sooners landed their new QB of the future in Bowe Bentley to start the new momentum swing. Bentley chose OU over LSU on Friday. The Bentley move immediately made up for O'Neal's decommitment.

OU then beat out a longtime rival plus the Big Ten champs for one other Monday commit. Linebacker Beau Jandreau accepted Oklahoma's offer over Texas and Oregon — with that move coming in the early afternoon hours.

Oklahoma is currently 37th in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class. Venables and the Sooners have lured in 12 verbal pledges.