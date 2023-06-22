Ronde Barber had a Hall of Fame career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive back spent all of his 16 NFL seasons playing for the Bucs, so it’s only fitting that the franchise will celebrate his career and his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction during a 2023 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barber is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 along with Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware. Induction for the group will happen in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5, 2023.

A few weeks later, the Buccaneers will hold their own celebration for their newest HOF’er. The franchise will honor Barber at halftime of their Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup with the Eagles. The choice of opponent by the Bucs organization is a nice tip of the hat to Barber as well as a little shot at their adversary that day.

One of the most famous moments of Barber’s career was when he shut down the Vet.

In the final game at Philadelphia’s famed (infamous?) Veterans Stadium — yup, the one with the jail in-house — the Eagles hosted the Buccaneers in the 2002 NFC Championship Game. With under four minutes to go and the Eagles driving to make the game 20-17, Barber picked off a Donovan McNabb pass on his own 5-yard line and returned it for a touchdown.

The pick-six sealed the 27-10 win for the Buccaneers and sent them to the Super Bowl (which they would also win), and it closed down the Vet for good.

Outside of that, the Ronde Barber Hall of Fame resume includes five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, 1,251 tackles, 28.0 sacks, 47 interceptions, and eight defensive touchdowns, as well as that Super Bowl ring.