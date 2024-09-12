Over his career, Jameis Winston has been known for giving some of the most hilarious, meme-worthy pre-game speeches in the NFL. The one that always comes back to social media is when he was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he talked about eating a W. His former teammate, Gerald McCoy, recently went on a podcast and relived the moment with DeSean Jackson, who was also on the team at the time.
“Me and [DeSean] look and I said, ‘Dog what are you doing?' And I remember Cam Brate said ‘Come on Gerald, that’s our quarterback.' I said ‘Man shut up, I don’t care about that. What are you talking about, why is he doing that?' The crazy part is DaQuan was supposed to give the speech, Jameis pushed him out of the way,” McCoy said. “When he did that I was like ‘Bro what is he on?' I’m glad we’re where we’re at, I'm glad we’re not playing anymore because we can just tell it like it is. It got worse, right before we ran on the field he was like ‘This is one of them games that sometimes you gotta pull it out and show them who's bigger.' Right before we ran on the field. I’m not lying, am I lying?”
“I'm crying, no you ain't lying,” Jackson said.
“All you know is eat the W, you don’t know that whole day,” McCoy said. “Bro, we had no shot to win that day, we weren’t winning.”
This is one of the few times that someone has explained Winston's pre-game speeches, and hopefully, his current and former teammates continue to share their stories.
Jameis Winston continues to deliver his pre-game speeches
No matter what team Jameis Winston is on, he's going to deliver a pre-game speech that goes viral. His most recent one was a preseason game, where he once again talked about getting a win.
“Everyday you go out there, you lay it on the line,” Winston said. “Let me tell y'all something, I don't care if you're here tomorrow, I don't care if you're here next week, we need to get a W in our house. We need to get a W. The last thing you put on film is a W.”
“It starts with us and finishes with us!”
Another week, another @Jaboowins hype speech 👏 pic.twitter.com/0hGtUKSTxo
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 17, 2024
Winston has also delivered some classic post-game interviews as well. It's evident that the quarterback has a thing for motivational speaking, and he might not know it, but it can go a long way for someone that needs it.
Winston is now the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Brown, and he can be a reliable player if Deshaun Watson was to get injured or have to miss some time. For now, Winston can be the person that makes sure the team is hype and ready to go before the game.