Over his career, Jameis Winston has been known for giving some of the most hilarious, meme-worthy pre-game speeches in the NFL. The one that always comes back to social media is when he was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he talked about eating a W. His former teammate, Gerald McCoy, recently went on a podcast and relived the moment with DeSean Jackson, who was also on the team at the time.

“Me and [DeSean] look and I said, ‘Dog what are you doing?' And I remember Cam Brate said ‘Come on Gerald, that’s our quarterback.' I said ‘Man shut up, I don’t care about that. What are you talking about, why is he doing that?' The crazy part is DaQuan was supposed to give the speech, Jameis pushed him out of the way,” McCoy said. “When he did that I was like ‘Bro what is he on?' I’m glad we’re where we’re at, I'm glad we’re not playing anymore because we can just tell it like it is. It got worse, right before we ran on the field he was like ‘This is one of them games that sometimes you gotta pull it out and show them who's bigger.' Right before we ran on the field. I’m not lying, am I lying?”

“I'm crying, no you ain't lying,” Jackson said.