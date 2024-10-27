The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their key rookie running back available for a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Bucky Irving is expected to play, despite a toe injury that has him listed as questionable, a source said. Todd Bowles had been optimistic this week, per Ian Rapoport.

Irving had been dealing with a toe injury throughout the week, but it appears that the 22-year-old rookie is expected to be in the timeshare alongside Rachaad White and Sean Tucker on Sunday.

Entering the game with 351 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns, Irving has a positive matchup slated against the 4-3 Falcons. He's also been valuable as a pass-catcher with 13 receptions for 198 yards. Baker Mayfield will be forced to turn to the running game in the absence of top wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, which could make every member of the Tampa Bay backfield a capable option in Week 8.

The Buccaneers sit at 4-3, and on the cusp of taking the NFC crown this season, but recent adversity in their lineup has left a great deal of concern. They'll have to find a way to prove the critics wrong against the Falcons.

Irving was listed as a non-participant on practice reports issued Wednesday and Thursday, per Rotowire. He recorded a limited practice on Friday.

He'll be up against a Falcons defense that recently allowed 103 yards and one touchdown on the ground in Week 7.