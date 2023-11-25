The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting some tough news as running back Rachaad White has been added to the injury report.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be without a key offensive star in a game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is questionable for the game with a knee injury, per ESPN.

White is a poised running back who isn't afraid to fight for tough yards. He's carried the ball 141 times this season for 459 yards. He also has four rushing touchdowns on the year, including a one yard rushing score against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. White also has 41 receptions on the season, for 354 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Tampa Bay is certainly hoping that their young running back can go in the Colts game. White has scored in three straight games for the Buccaneers, and has been a shining light in the offense. Tampa Bay is only 4-6 on the year and hoping to get their season back on track with a win on Sunday. If White can't go or has to be limited, the Buccaneers are expected to use Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield. Vaughn has the most rushing yards this season out of those other backs with 42.

White was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He played his college ball at Arizona State was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. White has been a pleasant surprise for the team in his years in Florida. He leads the Buccaneers in rushing yards this season, followed by Baker Mayfield with 139.

The Colts enter the game at 5-5. The Buccaneers and Colts kick off Sunday at 1:00 Eastern.