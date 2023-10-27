It is getting harder each week for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to stay positive, as they suffered their third-straight loss on Thursday night versus the Buffalo Bills, 24-18. But the team did provide some upside for fantasy football managers, including those who remained faithful to Rachaad White.

The second-year running back tallied only nine carries for 39 rushing yards but was again a valued commodity in the passing game. White was Tampa Bay's leading receiver with seven catches for 70 yards. Mayfield's postgame comments about his teammate are only going to raise managers' spirits.

“QB Baker Mayfield says that Rachaad White is a great player in space and they will continue looking at getting him involved,” PewterReport posted. If nothing else, it is good to know that offensive coordinator Dave Canales is utilizing his RB's strengths after early struggles.



However, White's big fantasy day accentuates some of the problems of the Buccaneers' offense. The Bills forced Mayfield to check down most of the contest, as he averaged a measly 5.6 yards per pass completion. There are definite limitations with the former No. 1 overall pick under center, but he has shown the ability to help this team win football games. He has to regain that form quickly, and his offensive line has to afford him more time to operate.

That second part strongly applies to Rachaad White as well. The 24-year-old's seasonlong numbers still leave a lot to be desired (3.3 rushing yards per carry and one touchdown), but he is finding his niche as a pass-catcher. While that will definitely impact fantasy football teams, the Bucs will also benefit by having another productive player on offense.