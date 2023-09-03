As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their offense prepare to begin a new era, the team has tabbed Rachaad White as their starting running back. But behind White, the Buccaneers have made an eye-opening move that shook up their RB room.

Undrafted free agent Sean Tucker is now poised to be the Buccaneers' RB2, via JC Allen of Bucs Gameday. Tucker beat out Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the opportunity.

Tucker joined Tampa Bay as an UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft. During the pre-draft process, it was discovered that Tucker was dealing with a heart condition. That diagnosis kept him out of the NFL Combine and ultimately played a role in him going undrafted.

However, Tucker seems to have found a solution to his heart condition. He stated that he played with it while at Syracuse. Furthermore, to make Tampa Bay's final 53-man roster, clearly the medical staff feels confident in Tucker's playing ability.

Beyond him overcoming health obstacles, Tucker has proven to be a valuable weapon for the Buccaneers' offense. He showed a bit of his potential while with Syracuse, rushing for 3,182 yards and 27 touchdowns. He added 616 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

While Rachaad White will still be the lead running back in Tampa Bay, Sean Tucker will have an opportunity to prove himself. Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn aren't the most difficult competition in the world. However, the fact that Tucker – an UDFA – was able to secure such a massive role as a rookie shows how highly the Buccaneers think of him.

Coming Week 1, Tucker will be looking to prove Tampa right.