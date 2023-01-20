It’s now almost three months since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback got divorced from his wife and the mother of his children after a tumultuous period in their relationship that reportedly had a lot to do with his decision to un-retire from football last summer. Both parties said that the split was amicable, and it now seems that Tom has offered an olive branch to his ex-wife.

At this point, it’s no longer a surprise to see Brady keeping himself up to date on the latest fashion trends. He may be 45, but this hasn’t stopped the seven-time Super Bowl champion from staying in style.

A case in point was the Louis Vuitton duffel bag Tom was carrying during the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Wild Card round. The bag, named the LV x YK Kepall 55, retails at $3,650, which isn’t out of the ordinary for this luxury brand. However, what makes this piece of accessory so intriguing is the fact that it’s part of the new Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection. Who might you ask was the star of this new campaign? Well, you guessed it right. It was Gisele Bundchen in one of her first modeling gigs after her divorce.

At the end of the day, this might be a mere coincidence. After all, this is far from the first time Tom Brady made use of a Louis Vuitton bag. Then again, perhaps it isn’t.