A few weeks ago, a seemingly innocuous conspiracy theory emerged on Reddit about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. In a surprisingly detailed post, the user claimed that Brady’s absence was due to an upcoming appearance on the Masked Singer. Immediately, the theory went viral, with everyone wanting to believe it was true.

However, all hope of Tom Brady’s vocals being exposed were shut down shortly. Brady came back to the Buccaneers’ practice, multiple sources denied the rumors, all that jazz. However, at least one man close to Tom Brady believes that the “Masked Singer” angle isn’t quite over yet: Julian Edelman, his former receiver in New England.

Don't give us false hope, Julian 👀 pic.twitter.com/bkSmn90EpR — Gerard (@nobleGAAS) August 26, 2022

Edelman’s answer comes from his Reddit AMA, where he answered various questions about him and his career. Aside from answering questions about the Buccaneers quarterback, Edelman answered other… interesting questions. He also revealed some interesting stories from his playing days, as well as his thoughts on some of the receivers in the league.

As for Tom Brady, the Buccaneers fanbase is just glad that he’s back on the team practicing for them. The seven-time Super Bowl champion missed most of the offseason due to some personal matters he had to attend to. Whatever it was, it seems like it was finally sorted out, which is great to hear.

Perhaps… Edelman is speaking the truth. Maybe one day, a fan will tune in to the latest episode of the “Masked Singer” and see a familiar Buccaneers QB take the stage. If that ever happens, the whole internet will collapse in on itself.