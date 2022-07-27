Tom Brady has a handful of new weapons at his disposal heading into the 2022 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a busy offseason that saw them acquire veteran pass-catchers in Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph ahead of training camp. With training camp underway, Rudolph revealed how he ended up signing for the Buccaneers, and of course, all it really took to lure him to Tampa was a phone call from Tom Brady. Via Scott Smith, Rudolph revealed that Brady rang him up earlier in the summer, encouraging him to grab his gear and join the squad.

Kyle Rudolph says Tom Brady called him earlier in the summer to say, “We need you down here.” — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) July 27, 2022

Rudolph revealed that Brady was the one who recruited him to join the Buccaneers. When Tom Brady is calling, you answer the phone. And that’s exactly what Rudolph did when the renowned GOAT hit up his line.

The veteran tight end will act as a replacement for Rob Gronkowski, who announced his NFL retirement back in June. Rudolph figures to line up opposite Cameron Brate on the offense, and he’ll be flanked by elite pass-catchers in Jones, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans.

Last season, Kyle Rudolph featured in 16 games for the New York Giants. He logged 26 receptions on 39 targets, registering 257 yards and one touchdown. Prior to his lone year in New York, Rudolph had spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

The 32-year-old expressed his excitement about joining the Buccaneers via a Twitter post, and now he’s revealed just how his signing came to fruition. It should come as no surprise that it was Brady working behind the scenes to further fortify the Buccaneers’ offense, and hopefully, the two can quickly develop a strong rapport at camp.