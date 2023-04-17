With the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were forced to head into the offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Many anticipated that 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask could have the opportunity to compete for the starting job. In an effort to add a veteran to the room, the team also added former first-overall pick, Baker Mayfield.

As the draft approaches, the Buccaneers could still be in a position to add a young quarterback. But at the moment, it appears that Kyle Trask and Mayfield will enter OTA’s ready to compete. With a quarterback battle in full swing, both players are looking to win the starting job.

On Monday, as OTA’s were underway, Kyle Trask spoke about Mayfield, and the chance to win the Buccaneers starting job.

“I have just been told it’s an open competition. But at the end of the day, I know that the team is going to do what they have to do to put whoever on the field that’s going to allow our team to be the most successful. And for me, I feel this time I just really need to hone in and be as consistent as I can,” said Kyle Trask via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Trask added, “Fortunately enough, I’ve had two years of prior experience with a very veteran quarterback room, and there’s a lot to take away from that. And I’m going to try to implement some of those styles and routines that they had into my routine and hopefully that will make us more successful.”

With two years of experience with the team and his time spent on the roster, Trask looks to have all the tools needed to win the job. But the 25-year-old quarterback must be prepared to take on a proven veteran in Mayfield.