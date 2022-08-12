Leonard Fournette sounds off on early impressions of Julio Jones with Buccaneers

The main attraction over the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training schedule has been wide receiver Julio Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the team in late July.

Jones sure has strived to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank at this stage in his career. And while he has only been in the Buccaneers organization for mere weeks, he is already beginning to form a strong bond with Tom Brady on the field.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has shared the field with a multitude of standout wide receivers over his career. And when asked during a press conference this week to pick one player who has stood out to him at training camp, the veteran back opted to take some time to laud Jones.

“Julio (Jones)…definitely,” Fournette said. “You see a guy of his stature, how big and fast he runs and how he gets open and you see why he is where he is at in the league. I see it every day up front, and he is one of those guys.”

Jones is slated to continue to receive a viable opportunity to be the Buccaneers’ No. 3 wideout on the depth chart, behind both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. For now, he could inch a step closer to securing this role with promising showings over the Buccaneers’ upcoming preseason schedule, which will kick off with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins this Saturday.