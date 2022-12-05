By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield will be in full force on Monday night when they take on the New Orleans Saints. Veteran running back Leonard Fournette, who has been out since Week 11, seems set to return to the field.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

“#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (questionable, hip) is expected to play tonight vs. #Saints barring surprise, per source.”

When on the field, Leonard Fournette has been the driving force for this Buccaneers backfield. On the season, he has appeared in 10 total games. He has rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns on 135 carries when on the field. Through the air, he has added 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.

With the recent absence of Fournette, the Buccaneers have had a breakout in the backfield. Rookie running back Rachaad White has put together a strong campaign in his first year.

On the season, White has rushed for 286 yards and one touchdown on 74 total carries. Through the air, he has added 180 receiving yards on 29 receptions.

Over the past two weeks, with Leonard Fournette sidelined, Rachaad White saw his usage increase significantly. In total, he carried the ball 36 times, rushing for 169 yards. Through the air, he added nine receptions for 45 receiving yards.

With Fournette returning to the lineup, it appears that both running backs will have to fight for their opportunities in the backfield. Based on how White has performed in recent weeks, the Buccaneers could choose to keep it in his hands. But Fournteete himself is a proven ball carrier, and he could be in for a big showing on Monday night.