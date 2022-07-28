Max Kellerman’s sarcastic response to Tom Brady dig leaves Buccaneers fans bewildered

Isn’t seeing old takes get exposed just a wonderful thing about social media? Twitter is famously used as a platform for people to share takes and ideas. Sometimes (okay, most of the time) these takes are bad. Well, an old Max Kellerman video resurfaced where he made a claim six years ago that Tom Brady was going to fall off a cliff. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded accordingly.

Brady made sure to quote tweet and tag Kellerman, as he is the Petty King. Not only has Tom Brady secured three championships since Max Kellerman made this claim, but the Buccaneers quarterback made sure to let everyone know he has a swimwear line as well.

.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022

Max Kellerman has offered his fair share of bad takes throughout his career. However, this might go down as one of his worst. Even so, the sports analyst poked a little fun back at the Buccaneers superstar with a perfect sarcastic response. Somehow, some people in the mentions didn’t catch the sarcasm here and got roasted for it.

You’ve only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down https://t.co/VMG7zqqEV8 — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) July 28, 2022

Regardless, Tampa Bay is in a great spot heading into the 2022 NFL season. The roster is stacked as the franchise aims to win another Super Bowl with Tom Brady leading the way. It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out though, as the Buccaneers’ offensive line could be a weak point this year.

Keep an eye on Brady, as Tampa Bay is suddenly weak where he needs the most help. Even so, he is the greatest quarterback of all time, which will always keep the Buccaneers in the playoff race.