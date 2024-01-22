Mike Evans spoke on his future with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs with a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and wide receiver Mike Evans opened up on how he feels about his stint with the Buccaneers as he heads into free agency this offseason.

“I wish I could have been better,” Mike Evans said, via Sara Walsh of NFL Network.

Evans has had an incredible 10 seasons with the Buccaneers, going for over 1000 receiving yards in all of them. It is not impossible for him to return to the Buccaneers this offseason, but it seems very much in play that Evans will be suiting up somewhere else next season. It will be intriguing to see how Tampa Bay handles not only Evans being a free agent, but Baker Mayfield as well.

Evans did say that he would love to return to the Buccaneers next season after the loss to the Lions.

“I've on record saying how much I love this place and I want to be here,” Evans said, via River Wells of The Bucs Wire. “Not a lot of guys finish you know with one team. So that'll be amazing if I get to do that, but we'll see. I'm still trying to get over this loss.”

The Buccaneers surprised many by making the playoffs, with Baker Mayfield having a good season in his first year with the team. Now, there are remaining questions entering the offseason. They surround both Evans and Mayfield. It will be interesting to see if the duo is back in 2024.