Tampa Bay Buccaneers wants to have wide receiver Mike Evans back with the franchise after his electric performance Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their 2023-24 season come to an end with a narrow 31-23 loss in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs against the Detroit Lions. Although Mayfield defied expectations in leading his Buccaneers to the NFL's elite eight when not many expected them to be a very competent team this year, he didn't have his greatest moment toward the end of this one, as he threw a backbreaking interception late that essentially sealed the win for the Lions.

One player who was absolutely electric for Tampa Bay on Sunday was none other than wide receiver standout Mike Evans, who led the team with 147 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions from Mayfield. Speculation has been running rampant throughout this season on what the future might hold for Evans, who is set to enter NFL free agency this upcoming offseason following his long tenure with the Buccaneers.

One person who would hate to see Evans depart the franchise is Mayfield himself.

“If I’m back, I want Mike (Evans) back. That guy’s a stud,” said Mayfield, per Sara Walsh of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Although he has been around the block a few times, Evans looked like he hadn't missed a step on Sunday, consistently finding seams in the Lions' shaky secondary and single-handedly keeping his team afloat at various points of the game.

The talented wide receiver is sure to have plenty of suitors when free agency opens up in March.