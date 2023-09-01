The time is ticking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' relationship with Mike Evans. The star wide receiver has now set a deadline on when the team needs to reach an extension with him. This on its own doesn't mean that Evans is gone after this season. However, recent reports about Evans leaving the Bucs after this season likely means that this is a deadline for the WR's future in Tampa Bay.

In the meantime, though, Buccaneers fans (and fantasy owners) are wondering if Mike Evans will hold out after failing to agree to an extension. This is a common tactic seen in the league, after all. However, in a statement, Evans said that he won't be holding out even if an extension isn't reached, per ESPN.

“I want to be in camp and practice to help Baker [Mayfield] get ready so we *Buccaneers” can win this year,” Evans said in a statement. “I don't want to be a hold out and hurt our team.”

That's at least a small silver lining in this awful situation for the Buccaneers. The long-time Bucs WR is rumored to leave the team in the 2024 offseason if he doesn't reach a deal with the team. Already, Evans has essentially set the deadline for an extension. By declaring that they won't be discussing contract details past September 9, Evans' camp is indicating that he will be leaving if an extension isn't reached.

Is the situation that dire for Tampa Bay? Not that much: depending on the Buccaneers' play this season, Evans might be motivated to renegotiate at the end of the season. Still, right now the Bucs are pinned in a tough, tough spot.