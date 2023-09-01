Mike Evans has put the pressure on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get a contract extension done before the start of the 2023 season. Evans, in a statement released by his agent on Friday, has imposed a September 9 deadline– one day before the team's Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings- for contract negotiations with the Buccaneers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

In the statement, Evans agent said, “We have been working on extending Mike's career with the Bucs for over a year, and we want the fans to know this is not a tactic and the ball is in the owner's court. That said, we are giving the Bucs until the start of the regular season to make him a Buc For Life, and if that cannot happen, 100 percent of Mike's focus will be on football and his future and where he can continue to make an impact.”

Evans' agent went on to say that contract discussions will “discontinue” as of September 9. The Buccaneers star's agent had also pointed out that Evans has found the lack of a contract offer “disappointing” and that he has not held out as a negotiating tactic.

Evans, 30, certainly has the numbers to warrant a hefty contract. In nine NFL seasons, the Buccaneers star has never recorded fewer than 1000 yards receiving and has made four Pro Bowls during that span.

It was reported Thursday vis Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Evans is “likely” to leave the Buccaneers this offseason in the midst of this contract stalemate.

However, Tampa Bay still has time to ensure that doesn't happen. The clock is ticking.