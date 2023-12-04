Jerry Rice's record might be at stake after the Buccaneers duo of Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans came out blazing against the Panthers.

Air attacks have gotten more prominent in recent years. This has given a lot of opportunities to wide receivers that players of the past would not have been able to get. One player in particular who has used his talent to notch insane catches is Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's weapon was blazing against the Carolina Panthers. So much so that he is only a couple of steps away from notching a record from Jerry Rice.

Mike Evans got his 10th season of recording 1,000+ receiving yards, per Underdog NFL. All of this came at the expense of the Panthers. Moreover, the record continues to pile up in the middle of the season. If he keeps this up, he might be able to overtake Jerry Rice. The San Francisco 49ers legend is the only player to have recorded more seasons with this type of total yardage.

With the help of Buccaneers offensive engine Baker Mayfield, he caught seven receptions with an average yardage of 23.1 yards per catch. His total rose up to 162 receiving yards with one of those runs resulting in a touchdown. He led the game in all aspects of receiving with only Jonathan Mingo coming close with his measly 69 receiving yards on six receptions.

There are still a handful of games left in the season. The Buccaneer's wide receiver could still aim higher and put a stamp on being one of the best to ever do it in the history of the game. Will he overtake Rice when his career is all said and done?