Tom Brady’s decision to unretire has looked worse by the week, with the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss in Week 8 bringing him in unfamiliar territory – a definitively losing record.

For the first time in his 23 years of NFL dominance, Tom Brady is quarterbacking a team that’s gone multiple games under the .500 mark. Two to be exact.

The quarterback often gets more of the blame and the glory than he deserves. That’s just how the sport works. That goes even deeper for the generational GOAT. For every accolade that he continues to garner, they all fall perfectly into place in his endless Hall of Fame resume. Now that the Buccaneers are spiraling down the standings, he’s getting a huge chunk of the blame.

But Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was vocal in his defense of Tom Brady. Evans harped on the fact that at the end of the day, it’s still a team game.

Excerpt from Pro Football Talk:

“He’s the best to ever do it,” Mike Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I mean, he hates losing. That’s all he knows is winning and being 3-5 is not good enough. So we’ve got to turn it around and soon. Nobody is pointing the finger at Tom Brady. It’s the whole team. It’s a team game.”

Tom Brady’s far from his MVP self nowadays, but there’s clearly more to the Buccaneers’ struggles than their QB not playing up to his usually lofty standards. If the losses keep piling on, the noise will only get louder from here.