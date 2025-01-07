Mike Evans extended his 1,000-yard record streak as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a division title. But Evans revealed a hilarious reason why fans can’t see him celebrate the historic feat, according to a post on X by br_betting.

“I might go to the casino with my family,” Evans said. “I might just hang out, watch some games, and play a little blackjack.”

A question came: “Are fans gonna follow you there?”

“No, they can’t get where I’m going,” Evans said.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans still rolling

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans racked up 1,051 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns in his rookie season. Since then, he has posted the following yardage totals:

1,206

1,321

1,001

1,524

1,157

1,006

1,035

1,124

1,255

And on the last play of the 2024 regular season, he caught a 9-yard pass to give him another close call at 1,004. For his career, he has 12,684 yards and 105 touchdowns.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Evans should thank him for allowing a pass play with the game in hand and his team ahead by eight points, according to a post on X by The Coachspeak Index.

“I was just hoping it was complete, and I think Mike owes me a million dollars,” Bowles said with a smile.

There’s no doubt how Bowles feels about Evans, according to nfl.com via a team transcript.

“I think he's a guaranteed Hall of Famer,” Bowles said. “He steps up and plays big. You can't put a price on what he does for this team from a mental standpoint, from a physical standpoint and from a team standpoint. He is everything that a player aspires to be from a mental aspect. He's tough. He does great in the community, (and) he takes care of his body. He comes up big with plays, whether they're singling him or doubling him, and he blocks. We can't ask for anything more than what he is giving us right now.”

Teammate Baker Mayfield said Evans is a great one.

“I mean, obviously Mike's always had the game-changing ability within each play,” Mayfield said. “But I mean the scramble play where he works all the way across the field, he's the outside receiver on the right side, works all the way across, just trying to keep my eyes downfield and he's always working. He makes that play, obviously he makes the catch, but then after the catch is the big difference there. He just keeps going.”