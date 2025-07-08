DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for Summer League. Before leaving for Las Vegas, however, the Mavs are holding practices in Dallas. Their first practice came on Tuesday, where Cooper Flagg, Ryan Nembhard and Summer League head coach Josh Broghamer met with reporters after the practice. Broghamer was asked how many games Flagg will play during Summer League.

“We will take it day-by-day,” Broghamer told reporters. “Once we get out to Vegas, kind of figure out the schedule and see how he does starting with the Lakers and then kind of go from there.”

Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavs. He features a high ceiling without question. Broghamer shared his thoughts on Flagg's game as well on Tuesday.

“From Cooper, the biggest thing with him is just he can do so many different things,” Broghamer said. “Whether it's on the ball, off the ball, guarding the basketball, being a play-maker… I think with him it's just starting simple and letting him kind of play his brand of basketball. Which fits a lot of different areas… You know, putting him in those uncomfortable spots.

“Having him handle the ball. We had him guard the ball in practice, we had him guard the bigs. Putting him in different positions where we can see what he can do and then go from there.”

The Mavericks want to place Flagg in “uncomfortable spots” during Summer League to “see what he can do.” Flagg is ready for the challenge, especially when it comes to the ball-handling conversation.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Flagg told reporters. “I think coach (Jon) Scheyer (Duke head coach) trusted me a lot last year and I handled it a lot. You know, I didn't bring it up a ton but in the half-court I handled it a lot, you know, set up a lot of different actions. I think it's something I can do at a high level so I'm excited to just experiment and do some new things.”

The Mavericks will hold one more practice on Wednesday before leaving for Las Vegas. Dallas' first Summer League game will be played on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.