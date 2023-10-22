The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have a trick up their sleeve. The YouTube star and social media personality MrBeast made a surprise appearance Sunday in full Buccaneers uniform for a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

If we gave @MrBeast 5 rushing attempts do we think he could get a yard?pic.twitter.com/xHd1gEb8Tj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

MrBeast was sporting a No. 1 jersey as well as some facial hair fit for a pirate as he walked around the field before the game. He posed for pictures with fans and signed T-shirts as well.

The young man, whose name is James Stephen Donaldson, is a social media sensation with more than 200 million YouTube subscribers. His YouTube videos include challenges and expensive stunts and usually create a lot of excitement in cyberspace. MrBeast also is one of the most lucrative content creators in social media, ranking on the Forbes list of highest-paid YouTube creators of 2022. MrBeast topped the list at No. 1, hence the No. 1 jersey.

It's not the first time MrBeast has been involved with a professional sports franchise. He's collaborating with the Charlotte Hornets basketball team on a marketing patch deal. He's also known for making surprise appearances, even at malls, and it usually draws a crowd.

Tampa Bay is certainly hoping that the social media pioneer brings the team some good luck in its game against the Falcons. At the time of writing, the Buccaneers and Falcons are tied at 13 late in the fourth quarter. Maybe MrBeast can take the field and help win the game in the waning moments.