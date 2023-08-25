Make sure to keep an eye out for what MrBeast and YouTube have in store. You just might be the lucky winner of a very expensive ticket.

Amidst MrBeast's legal dispute regarding his MrBeast Burger chain, he and YouTube have decided to host a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt requires you to find over 1,000 of the QR codes on MrBeast's official YouTube channel and specific 2022 NFL highlights on their YouTube channel.

Once you scan all the QR codes, you will be gifted a Sunday Ticket subscription for the upcoming season. With that, you also get an award from YouTube: “The Ultimate Sunday Golden Ticket” which entails an all-inclusive weekend trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

As a strategy to promote Sunday Ticket's move to YouTube TV, the video platform is tapping other content creators who “will bring fans closer to all the NFL action, excitement and experience in ways totally unique to YouTube.”

With MrBeast being one of YouTube's largest creators, it's no surprise that they would engage in more ways to promote the partnership. In an Instagram video, the YouTuber promised to give out free Super Bowl tickets to whoever could kick the longest field goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)f

For context, NFL Sunday Tickets cost over $399. The NFL and YouTube TV they just recently introduced monthly payment plans in some parts of the U.S., too. So with that being said, whether you're there for the sports or the half-time performances, MrBeast could give you the opportunity to catch everything the NFL has to offer in the 2023 season.