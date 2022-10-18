Tom Brady did not have one of his finest moments on the football field on Sunday as he was filmed dropping all sorts of F-bombs on his offensive line amidst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ disappointing Week 6 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady has addressed his now-viral NSFW rant, and he admitted that it was clearly not a manifestation of his best self (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady said on a recent episode of his own podcast. “So that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”

Brady’s co-host, Jim Gray, then asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion what kind of impact these types of outbursts might have on his Buccaneers teammates. Brady shrugged it off as he explained that it’s just all about setting expectations:

“It’s all good,” Brady said. “You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level. It’s nothing that I don’t say, you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job. I’m a quarterback. I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it. I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That’s what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there’s a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it’s, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do.”

Tom Brady clearly wasn’t happy with his offensive line’s performance on Sunday and he didn’t hesitate to let them know. There’s going to be a lot more where that came from if the Bucs continue to play like they have been of late. At the moment, Tampa is still sitting atop the NFC South, but there’s no denying that they haven’t looked like potential Super Bowl champions thus far.

Brady and Co. return to action on Sunday in a matchup against an embattled Carolina Panthers side, and this should present itself as a great opportunity for the Buccaneers to get back to winning ways. Another lackluster performance, however, could further fuel more NSFW pep talks from their superstar quarterback.