‘Nothing to do with us’: Todd Bowles reacts to Dolphins’ punishment for tampering with Tom Brady

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was reprimanded by the NFL on Tuesday as he was handed a $1.5 million fine and one-year suspension for tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton. The Dolphins also lost a first and third-round pick as a result of the investigation. On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reacted to the news around his QB.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“The league took care of it. It has nothing to do with us,” Bowles said in his press conference when discussing the Dolphins’ tampering. “We try to keep outside noise to a minimum. And there’s nothing to be said on that front because I really don’t know anything about it.”

The Dolphins allegedly “had impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those discussions began no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for Miami.”

While Ross denied the allegations against the Dolphins, the league clearly did its due diligence and found some funny business. Tom Brady hasn’t been punished and he likely won’t be. It doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Buccaneers because he’s still in training camp and looking to take them to another Super Bowl. As for the Dolphins, well, their pursuit of TB12 failed miserably. Not ideal by any means for Miami.