The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the New York Giants in Week 12, looking to rebound from a close loss to the 49ers in Week 10. Luckily for the Buccaneers, they look to be getting healthier off of their bye-week with wide receiver Mike Evans potentially returning. Additionally, the bye gave them the opportunity to self-scout and make changes to the gameplan.

When it comes to running back, offensive coordinator Liam Coen shared that Tampa Bay needs to get Sean Tucker more involved, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“Liam Coen said as part of the bye-week self-scout, Bucs are more aware they need to make sure Sean Tucker has touches in every game and a chance to make plays in rotation with the other two backs,” Auman wrote.

Tucker has been the team's third-string running back and has received just 26 attempts. He's put together 186 yards, a 7.2-yard average, and one touchdown on those attempts.

Buccaneers are looking to get healthy at the right time

It's been an up-and-down season for Tampa Bay, who sits at 4-6 coming out of their bye. At their best, they looked like they could win the NFC South and make a run in the playoffs. The thing is, though, they've lost four in a row and look to be reeling.

A big reason for their fall off has been injuries. Against the Baltimore Ravens, both starting receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans went down with serious injuries. For Godwin, he is out for the season. Evans, though, is looking to make his return Week 12, having returned to practice at 100% capacity.

Another massive injury the Buccaneers have been dealing with has been left tackle Tristin Wirfs, who sprained his MCL. The good news is, however, he could be making a return in Week 12 as well. If he is to return, it would be ahead of the usual schedule for his injury.