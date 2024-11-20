ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It will be a mash at the Meadowlands as we share our NFL odds series and make a Buccaneers-Giants prediction and pick.

Buccaneers-Giants Last Game – Matchup History

The Buccaneers defeated the Giants 30-10 in the last battle on November 22, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium. Significantly, the Bucs have won two games in a row in this series and are the slightly better team as they come into this showdown with the Giants. While the teams have not played much lately, there is some intrigue in this one, especially with the Bucs fighting for their playoff lives and the Giants already preparing for next season.

Overall Series: The Giants lead the head-to-head series 16-9.

Here are the Buccaneers-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Giants Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -245

New York Giants: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +200

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is still hope in Central Florida, and the Bucs can win the division if they can start their run here. Ultimately, they might get one of their top weapons back this weekend.

Mike Evans could be back this weekend. If he can return from a hamstring injury, it will give the Bucs a big boost. Baker Mayfield would appreciate his return. So far, he has not been bad, passing for 2,505 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Mayfield would love the extra receiver to throw to, especially when it's his best weapon.

The running game has been efficient in helping Mayfield. Substantially, Bucky Irving has been the biggest addition. Irving has rushed 96 times for 492 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 26 passes for 188 yards. Meanwhile, Rachaad White has rushed 80 times for 306 yards with a touchdown while nabbing 37 receptions for 291 yards.

Cade Otton has been the top receiver with Evans and Chris Godwin out. Significantly, he has 49 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns. If Evans returns, he will come in with 26 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bucs' defense has been their biggest weakness all season. However, two players can still disrupt a game and make a difference. Vita Vea is still exceptional, with 20 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Calijah Kancey has been good, with 15 solo tackles and four sacks.

The Bucs will cover the spread if the offense gels and Mayfield can get the ball to Evans and Otton. Then, the defense must disrupt DeVito and make some plays on defense.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have given up on their season and are starting Tommy DeVito this Sunday against the Buccaneers. While he did not play horribly last season, he is not a starting-caliber quarterback by NFL standards.

DeVito will have a chance to change that narrative, make some plays, and stun the world. While the odds are tough, he will get a struggling defense. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been a good rusher for the Giants. So far, he has rushed 107 times for 545 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Nabers is having a solid rookie season. Overall, he has caught 61 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns. Wan'dale Robinson has been a good secondary option, catching 56 passes for 394 yards and two scores.

The defense is the strongest part of this team. The defense will be ready to help carry the Giants to the promised land whenever the offense improves. Dexter Lawrence has been sensational, with 21 solo tackles and nine sacks. Also, Brian Burns has been good, with 27 solo tackles and six sacks. Azeez Ojulari has also contributed with 12 solo tackles and six sacks. Ultimately, all three men can change the game on a dot.

The Giants will cover the spread if Tracy gets a chance to run the ball, giving DeVito a chance in the pocket. Then, the defense must pressure Mayfield and make him uncomfortable.

Final Buccaneers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Buccaneers are 6-4 against the spread, while the Giants are 3-7 against the odds. Also, the Bucs are 3-1 against the spread on the road, including 1-0 when they have been the favorite. The Giants are 1-4 against the spread at home. Furthermore, the Bucs are 5-2 against the spread against the NFC, while the Giants are 2-5 against the odds against their conference.

Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this game. However, even with their injuries, the Bucs still have slightly more talent than the Giants. I could see a scenario where the Bucs pull away late, winning this game by at least six points.

Final Buccaneers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -5.5 (-105)