Dave Canales wants to keep winning with the Buccaneers while still showing other NFL teams what he can do.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales is drawing attention from teams such as the Carolina Panthers in their head coaching searches. But Canales still has a job to do, and in lieu of an interview, perhaps he should just send over some All-22 film to teams that want to know more about him.

“Your film is your résumé,” Canales put it bluntly when speaking to the media, courtesy of USA Today's Panthers Wire.

Canales obviously knows the importance of sitting down with interested teams and sharing what his vision as a head coach might be. But he also went out of his way to remind teams that he still has a job to do, and that he cannot let his duties be compromised by the interview process.

“So the biggest thing I can do for any opportunities is to really focus on having another week like last week—where we were in rhythm, the mix of the run and the pass, everything coming together. And that was just a full focus on the opponent.”

In other words, let me do my job, and the work will speak for itself.

Canales' offense peaking at perfect time

And what a job Canales did last week.

With quarterback Baker Mayfield questionable to even play because of multiple injuries, the Buccaneers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the Wild Card Round.

Canales' offense led the way. Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns and avoided turning the ball over. Running back Rachaad White gashed the Eagles on the ground to the tune of 72 yards on 18 carries.

The balanced attack Tampa Bay showed was a perfect showcase of Canales' strengths. With his work advertised to a national audience on Monday Night Football, Canales is content to sit back and let the job offers come to him. If only it were that simple.