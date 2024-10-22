The Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped Mike Evans achieve a historic feat early on. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did the same in a different category. However, ESPN's Monday Night Football Manningcast crescendoed with a maddening moment from Baker Mayfield. Sure, Mayfield's Buccaneers were up 10-7 on Lamar Jackson's Ravens with 6:17 left in the second quarter. That did not stop Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Bill Belichick from giving some blistering feedback throughout an ill-timed, unforced interception in the endzone.

It also proved a catalyst for a blowout win by Baltimore. The visiting Ravens cashed in on the next five possessions while holding the Buccaneers scoreless. The Manningcast crew saw it coming and had a few questions for Mayfield as well.

Peyton began by diagnosing the defense with Eli calling for the checkdown immediately after the snap. Then came on “Oh, no” from Eli once that open receiver was quickly covered.

“Throw it away,” Peyton pleaded. “Throw it away, throw it away.”

Eli hit Baker with another “oh, no” as soon as Marlon Humphrey snagged the wayward pass. Belichick remained leaned back like a bleacher seat fan through the entire play, eventually reaching up to scratch his Hall of Fame head.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1848532554930131192

“I thought (Baker) had his check-down early,” Eli stressed. “He has a quick look right.”

“But why are we throwing,” asked Peyton. “They are playing Cover 4 and you got six yards on the run before. They are dropping all of these defenders building a picket fence like Jimmy Cheatwood in Hoosiers. (The Ravens) are all in the endzone, so run the ball!”

Even with the 41-31 loss to the Ravens the Buccaneers are still running away with the NFC South. Tampa Bay is the only team in the division with a positive point differential. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former college walk-on is a big reason why. It is safe to say Mayfield has developed in a big way after bombing out with the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield bombing away with the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have been winning more often than not with Baker Mayfield. The Manningcast criticism aside, Mayfield has been great in a follow-up to what was a surprising 2023 campaign. Brushing off this blip quickly will be a priority for a team looking to get back on track against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Mayfield is completing a career-high 70.9% of his passes with the Buccaneers this season. Those throws are going for a career-high 7.9 yards per attempt. The 29-year-old signal-caller has 15 touchdowns to five interceptions over six games so far.

Peyton, Eli, and Bill didn't bother to mention that much, though.