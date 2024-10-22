It might not be the best night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the team is currently being beat down by the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The offense has had a tough go of it, especially since veteran wide receiver Mike Evans left the matchup due to a hamstring injury. However, before his night ended, Evans had joined another exclusive club.

“Mike Evans with his 100th career TD catch, the 11th player in NFL history to reach that mark,” posted X (formerly Twitter) account NFL Stats following Evans' first quarter snag.

Evans also passed 12,000 career receiving yards during the game. It is unknown how long Evans will be out due to this hamstring injury. Especially since he has only missed nine games so far during his 11-year career. With an important divisional matchup coming up against the Atlanta Falcons, will Evans be able to return in time? Or will the recovery from this affliction take longer than that?

Buccaneers, Mike Evans trying to win NFC South once again

If Evans can return next week against Atlanta, then the Bucs will certainly be better for it. Then again, if he needs to sit a couple of weeks, then the team will undoubtedly give it to him as well. Head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Cohen know just how important he is to the success of their attack. Plus, even his high level of durability will be tested at times. It seems as if the injury sustained in Monday night's game might be something of that nature.

It is well known that the Bucs' goal is to win the NFC South and capture a playoff berth in the process. Their best chance at doing that is getting Evans back as quickly and as safely as possible. When he's in peak form, the former first-round pick is one of the NFL's best receivers. The wideout is also the best offensive player in Buccaneers history. The sooner he's back, the more likely it will be that he'll set even more records.