Lamar Jackson is doing his thing, and the Baltimore Ravens are still NFL elite. And Mark Andrews got into the record books by setting a Ravens’ record with a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Monday night, according to a post on X by Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

“Mark Andrews sets Ravens record with his 42nd TD catch. He did so in his 94th game. Todd Heap held the record for 14 years, catching 41 TD passes in 133 games.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews back on track

The season didn’t start great for Andrews. Through four Ravens’ games, Andrews had just six catches for 65 yards with two bagels in the mix. But he’s picked up the pace, and reeled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter.

The turnaround has given credence to comments by Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who said a few weeks ago that Andrews’ time would come, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“Mark Andrews is going to definitely have big games here catching the ball,” Harbaugh said. “Isaiah [Likely]'s going to have big games catching the ball – all those guys are. We're going to have a big passing game coming up here at some point in time soon.

“Guys are competitive – everybody wants to be the difference because they know that they're great players,” Harbaugh said. “Mark Andrews is a great player. All those guys are special in their own way, but Mark is a star. There's no doubt about it.

“The fact that we're doing well on offense and as a team, and that part hasn't been expressing itself in the last two weeks gets me kind of excited, because that's another weapon that we have that's going to happen. It's just part of the versatility of the offense, which is really important.”

Andrews came to the Ravens as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection with one first-team All-Pro honor. That came in 2021 when he totaled 1,361 yards and nine scores.