Rob Gronkowski sent Tom Brady a retirement message on Twitter following the legendary quarterback’s announcement on Wednesday.

“Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend.”

Brady and Gronk both previously announced their retirements before opting to later return. But Gronkowski retired for a second and final time prior to the 2022 season. And Brady said he’s retiring for good in this latest announcement.

Rob Gronkowski was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets during both of their careers. Gronkowski, who’s arguably the greatest tight end ever, finished his career with 92 touchdowns and over 9,200 receiving yards.

He initially retired following the 2018 season. But Gronkowski came out of retirement to help Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in 2020.

Brady and Gronk are regarded as one of the best QB-TE duos of all time. They wouldn’t have enjoyed the careers they did without each other.

Gronkowski has recently gotten into television work. Brady is also expected to start his announcing career at some point with FOX. But he won’t be a part of their upcoming Super Bowl coverage next week. It will certainly be interesting to see if Gronkowski and Brady ever end up working alongside one another in TV.

For Now, Tom Brady will try to settle into retirement. It will be quite the change for the future Hall of Famer, but he has unquestionably earned it.