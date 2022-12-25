By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Rob Gronkowski’s return to the NFL has been rumored since he stepped away from the field prior to the 2022 season. There’s a chance he will return in 2023. However, quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly play a crucial role in Gronk’s decision.

Gronkowski won’t return in 2022, although NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed there had been discussions between the tight end and Tampa Bay. However, Rapoport also noted that as Gronk eyeballs a 2023 return, he will be keeping a look out for which team Brady is playing QB for.

“He’s not going to play this year. He is staying retired” Rapoport said of Gronkowski. “However, he did leave the door open on potentially playing next year. And if his old friend Tom Brady does end up leaving the Bucs, there’s a possibility that Gronk follows.”

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Over nine seasons, Gronk caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He is third all time in tight end receiving touchdowns and sixth all-time in TE receiving yards. All of that on top of five Pro Bowls, four All-Pro nominations and four Super Bowl championships.

Over that nine year career, Brady has been his quarterback. They spent seven years in New England together before spending two in Tampa Bay. It appears that Gronkowski is interested in a reunion.

Rapoport did note that Gronk would consider the move if Brady left the Bucs. There have been some rumors that he is looking to leave Tampa Bay.

If he does, and the location suits Gronkowski’s interests, it appears that the Brady-to-Gronk connection could be returning to the NFL one more time.