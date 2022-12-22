By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content.

When asked by Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show if he plans to come back to the NFL in time for the 2022 playoffs, Gronkowski said no. But he still didn’t completely rule out a comeback.

“No, no. I’m not playing this year,” Rob Gronkowski said. “I mean, I can’t tell you what I’m gonna do next year or the year after. You never know. There could be a slight chance. It’s like Dumb & Dumber — ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance?’ I’m saying there’s a chance but like that,” he said as he held his fingers close together.

The rumors of a potential Rob Gronkowski return to the NFL will always linger as long as Tom Brady is still playing. The 33-year-old tight end has come out of retirement once but declined to do it a second time alongside Brady this past offseason. For the time being, though, we shouldn’t expect to see any more of Gronk playing in the league.

In addition to his new partnership with FanDuel, Gronkowski is also staying close to the NFL by becoming a TV analyst on FOX Sports pregame shows.