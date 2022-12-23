By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been one of the most electric duos in football whenever they’ve played together, and a Gronk-Brady reunion was gaining serious traction just a few weeks ago.

The 33-year-old said he was “bored” not playing football, and the retired tight end reportedly contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about a possible return to the team. The Bucs had several conversations with Gronk around Thanksgiving about the possibility of reuniting him with Brady to help the struggling squad secure a playoff berth.

I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 21, 2022

Ultimately, Gronkowski decided to stay retired, despite the fact he had been working out and getting back into game shape. The conversations included several options, with one involving signing the 33-year-old to the practice squad to give him time to get back into football shape, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Although the Bucs lead a miserable NFC South Division that doesn’t house a single .500 team, they’re only 6-8, with a one-game lead on the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bucs are in Arizona this week to take on the 4-10 Cardinals on Christmas Day. They head back to Florida for a crucial divisional matchup with the Panthers in Week 17, before closing out the season in Atlanta for another monumental game that could decide the NFC South.

The Buccaneers could certainly use a player like Gronkowski right now; they rank last in the NFL in rushing and average only 3.3 yards per carry, combined with a middling red zone offence that is much less effective than last season.

Although it looks like a potential Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady reunion will have to wait, it seems to be a door that will never fully close if the four-time Super Bowl champion is serious about coming out of retirement for the second time in his fantastic career.