The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a positive update on the status of wide receiver Russell Gage, who went down with an upper-body injury after a scary hit late in Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

“After suffering neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night’s game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Russell Gage was trying to reel in a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth period but failed to complete the catch while absorbing an inadvertent hit to the neck from a Cowboys defender. Gage spent several minutes on the field laying on his back before he was carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

It was not that long ago when the entire football world was completely shaken by the scary injury of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who had a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, so seeing Gage writhing in pain and lying on the ground for an extended period of time was really tough to see for NFL fans.

Gage left the game with two catches for 10 receiving yards on 10 targets.

He finished the 2022 NFL regular season with 426 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions across 13 games for the Buccaneers.