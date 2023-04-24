The NFL Draft in 2023 is only a few days away. What will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do with their draft capital this year? Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 19th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite facing salary-cap limitations, the Buccaneers surprised many by making significant offseason moves. Keep in mind that they signed Baker Mayfield on a one-year contract to provide veteran leadership in the quarterback room. He will also compete with Kyle Trask, the team’s 2021 second-round pick, for the starting role. In addition, they acquired several players such as defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Chase Edmonds, and kicker Chase McLaughlin. Luckily for the Bucs, all of those guys actually fit within their salary limitations. The team was also able to re-sign crucial free agents. These include inside linebacker Lavonte David, cornerback Jamel Dean, and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. Right now, these moves have resulted in a competitive roster with few weaknesses.

However, the team may aim to improve their depth in various positions in the upcoming draft. Right now, conventional wisdom suggests they may opt for an offensive lineman as their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That wouldn’t be bad at all. In fact, it would fill a real need. That said, the Bucs could also swing big with a sneaky move or two in the pipeline.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Buccaneers and their 19th pick.

1. Will Levis

The Buccaneers have the 19th pick in the draft. We believe highly-ranked QB Will Levis won’t fall that far down. This means that if the Bucs wanted to make a lot of noise, they might want to consider trading up to snag Levis. The tall and mobile quarterback from Penn State would surely make Mayfield look over his shoulder. Levis would also possibly start at some point in the 2023 season and potentially be Tampa Bay’s QB of the future. Trading up to acquire his big arm and improved athleticism would certainly make a ton of headlines. He could also fit nicely in an offense similar to the Seattle Seahawks under Dave Canales. With elite wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Levis could be a valuable addition to the team. Again, Mayfield could act as a bridge in this type of situation.

Levis is highly rated as one of the top four quarterbacks in this class. Again, we cannot deny his exceptional arm strength and potential. In his 2022 season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while playing for the Wildcats.

On the flip side, we should note that while Levis has impressive arm strength, he has struggled with completing full-field progressions. The Bucs’ evaluators will need to assess whether these issues are fixable or related to factors such as a weak supporting cast or injury. Nevertheless, he is an intelligent player with great potential.

Once more, there has been speculation that the Bucs may want to trade up for Levis. On the other hand, some experts argue that the team should prioritize their need for a left tackle. Furthermore, the recent signing of Mayfield as the team’s quarterback in free agency makes it questionable that they will select another quarterback. Still, this could be a potentially franchise-defining move that hardly anyone would see coming.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

🚨UPDATE: Kentucky superstar quarterback Will Levis has Top-30 Visits with the Tennessee #Titans today, and plans to have visits with the Atlanta #Falcons and Tampa Bay #Buccaneers, source says.#NFL General Managers on Levis: “Levis is the most talented QB of this class, and… pic.twitter.com/ar3c018l1x — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 11, 2023

2. Brian Branch

Since his freshman year, Brian Branch has been a crucial contributor to the Alabama secondary. He showcased his versatility by playing multiple positions on defense. These include deep safety, strong safety, nickel, linebacker, and even as the end man on the line of scrimmage in some blitz packages. With his short-area quickness, acceleration, and high motor, Branch is an instinctual defender who always seems to be around the ball. However, he is expected to be most effective in the nickel/hybrid linebacker role closer to the line of scrimmage. That makes him an interesting fit for the Buccaneers’ defensive unit.

When playing in the box, Branch is excellent at recognizing plays and has the athleticism to cover any spot on the field. He is also a proficient tackler with good closing speed against the run. His physicality and occasional violent tackles set the tone on defense. In zone coverage, Branch disrupts plays by reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping routes. He can also make plays on the ball and intercept passes in deeper portions of the field. Additionally, Branch is a threat as a blitzer and could apply pressure to the opposing quarterback in Tampa’s colors next season.

It is important to keep in mind that safety is an area where the Buccaneers are in dire need of additional depth. Yes, the team added Ryan Neal to the roster during the offseason. However, they also lost Keanu Neal, Mike Edwards, and Logan Ryan. In addition, Sean Murphy-Bunting, the team’s nickel corner, departed in free agency. This has left the Bucs’ secondary looking quite depleted.

3. O’Cyrus Torrence

Okay. Now we can go with more depth at the o-line. O’Cyrus Torrence is a senior interior offensive lineman from the Florida Gators. He has an impressive record in the Sun Belt Conference, having been named to the Second Team All-Sun Belt (2020) and First Team All-Sun Belt (2021).

Torrence has a solid build with a significant amount of mass and length. He also possesses transferable traits from the college game to the pro game. His primary strengths are in the run game. That’s where he uses his mass and natural strength to generate movement along the line of scrimmage. With that, he can create opportunities for ball carriers. Torrence is a high-energy player who always plays through the whistle and works hard to prevent defenders from making plays.

In pass protection, Torrence effectively uses his strength to neutralize defenders in their pass rush. He handles the bull rush well and has the lower-body strength to remain anchored and prevent defenders from penetrating the pocket. He could be an excellent addition to an offensive line, particularly when protecting a quarterback like Mayfield. Some people have Torrence going late in the first round, which is just about right for the Buccaneers.