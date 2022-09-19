Tablet-destroyer Tom Brady reacts to frustrating moment in Buccaneers vs. Saints

Following a frustrating afternoon against the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady was all smiles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won and went 2-0 to start the campaign. The veteran also made sure to address his latest viral moment, during which another tablet has fallen victim to his hands.

For those who missed it, Brady destroyed another tablet–throwing it to the ground in frustration–after the Buccaneers struggled offensively against the Saints. It wasn’t up until the fourth quarter when Brady was able to find the end zone, so imagine how angry he was after failing to score in the first three quarters of the contest.

Cameras caught him throwing the tablet again–which was actually a repeat of his previous antics, interestingly against the Saints as well. Brady didn’t try to defend his action, though, as he surrendered to the fact that the moment will become a meme like his previous

“Great win to get to 2 and 0. Shoutout to the D for coming up huge again. The ugly ones count too. Sorry for breaking that tablet, I think it’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that,” Brady said. “Flying home to Tampa, get ready for next week [with] Green Bay coming to town. Let’s go!”

Hey at least it looks like Tom Brady has moved on from the infuriating run he had on Sunday. It would have been probably different had they lost, but all is well since they win.

Perhaps the Buccaneers will be better off putting their tablets far away from Brady the next game, though.