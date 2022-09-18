No tablet is safe from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

During Sunday’s victory against the New Orleans Saints, Brady was back to his tablet-destroying ways as he was caught on camera throwing the device on the ground in frustration. The Buccaneers struggled mightily on offense for the most part of the game, and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when they were able to get something going in order to win.

With that said, it isn’t surprising to see Brady really upset with how they were playing early on.

Brady throws another tablet pic.twitter.com/tJLLOZnafP — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 18, 2022

What is interesting, however, is the fact that the last time Tom Brady destroyed a tablet, it was also against the Saints. It is safe to say that New Orleans knows how to annoy Brady and really get on his nerves.

The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. pic.twitter.com/l062fvG9aZ — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) September 18, 2022

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the difference this time is that they got the win against the Saints. To recall, they failed to beat the same squad in their two meetings last season. Surely, that will at least put a smile on Brady’s face, right?

The Buccaneers used a massive 17-point fourth quarter to edge the Saints, 20-10. New Orleans was ahead 3-0 by the third quarter, but Tampa Bay tied things up in the period before Brady came through with a touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman later in the contest.

Brady completed just 18 of his 34 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown. He didn’t have any pass intercepted, but we can say he had one tablet out of commission.