The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set a franchise record Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints with 594 yards of offense in Week 6, per FOX's Greg Auman. The previous best was 588 yards in 2020 against the Lions. This also marked the highest offensive yardage total of the 2024 season, besting the 550 yards by the Falcons against the Bucs last week.

Tampa Bay won handily vs. New Orleans, 51-27.

Baker Mayfield briefly left the game in the fourth quarter, only to return and throw a touchdown pass, his fourth of the day, to TE Cade Otton.

The 277 rushing yards by the Bucs is the second-most in team history, per Auman. They posted 283 in 2015 vs. the Eagles.

Baker Mayfield says, “The Bucs didn't flinch. The game is 60 minutes, and that's why you play two halves,” per Bucs reporter Scott Smith.

Rookie RB Sean Tucker accounted for 136 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also added 56 yards and a touchdown on three catches. RB Bucky Irving also saw 14 carries, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown with another two receptions for 24 yards.

WR Chris Godwin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield finished the game by completing 24-of-36 for 325 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Evaluating the Buccaneers' 4-2 start

The Atlanta Falcons are right on the Bucs' heels at 3-2 and hold the early head-to-head edge after taking down the Bucs last week, 36-30. In that game, Kirk Cousins played like a man possessed, passing for 509 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Tampa Bay had 31 first downs in Week 6, yet played pretty sloppy football. They committed 12 penalties for 86 yards and gave up three interceptions. Those INTs came during a frantic second quarter that saw the Saints score 27 points. At halftime, New Orleans held the 27-24 lead. Thankfully for the Bucs, they rallied for 27 unanswered points, running away with this game.

This has been a heated rivalry in recent years. WR Mike Evans spoke about letting his emotions get the best of him at times against New Orleans, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“Long as, you know, it’s within the play,” Evans said. “I’ve done a bad job in the past of making it go over the play when I shouldn’t have. But I’m more mature now, and our team is focused on playing winning ball, and you can’t play winning ball when you get kicked out and things like that.”

The Saints have lost four of the last five against the Bucs. They meet again in the regular season finale for Week 17 on Sunday, January 5.