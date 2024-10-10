ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. They look to rebound after a tough-luck loss in their last game against the Atlanta Falcons as they come into week 6. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Saints prediction and pick.

Tampa Bay (3-2) has started the 2024 season strong, sitting at 3-2 through Week 54. Baker Mayfield has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their wins against Washington and Philadelphia. However, a tough overtime loss to the Falcons in Week 5 exposed some defensive vulnerabilities5. As they head to New Orleans, maintaining offensive consistency will be crucial.

New Orleans (3-0) has struggled to find consistency, sitting at 2-3 through Week 5. Their offense, initially explosive, has sputtered recently without Derek Carr. Alvin Kamara remains a bright spot, leading the NFL in touches and scrimmage yards. Facing the Buccaneers at home in Week 6, New Orleans must rely on their defense and ground game to stay competitive in the NFC South race.



Here are the Buccaneers-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Saints Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

New Orleans Saints: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to secure a crucial victory against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, despite being on the road. Coming off a tough overtime loss to the Falcons, the Bucs will be eager to bounce back and maintain their position in the NFC South race.

Baker Mayfield has shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly in wins against Washington and Philadelphia. With 10 days of rest, Mayfield should be well-prepared to exploit the Saints' defense, which has struggled in recent weeks. The potential return of key players like Calijah Kancey and Luke Goedeke could provide a significant boost to Tampa Bay's offensive line.

While the Buccaneers' defense showed a poor performance against the Falcons, they will be motivated to redeem themselves. The possible return of Antoine Winfield Jr. could be a game-changer for the secondary. Facing a Saints offense that has sputtered recently without Derek Carr, Tampa Bay's defense has an excellent opportunity to regain its form.

New Orleans has been inconsistent this season, sitting at 2-3. Their offense, which started the year explosively, has lost its spark in recent weeks. Without Derek Carr, the Saints will likely rely heavily on Alvin Kamara, making them more predictable and easier for the Bucs' defense to contain.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite the absence of Derek Carr due to injury, the New Orleans Saints are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 6.

The Saints' defense has been a bright spot this season, ranking seventh against the pass and surrendering an average of just 194.7 yards per game2. Their ability to limit opposing quarterbacks to a 58% completion percentage will be crucial against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' passing attack.

Alvin Kamara remains the Saints' offensive centerpiece, leading the NFL in touches and scrimmage yards. His versatility will be key in keeping the Buccaneers' defense off-balance, especially with Carr sidelined.

Tampa Bay's defense has shown vulnerabilities, ranking 24th in total defense and allowing over 356 yards per game. The Saints' offense should be able to exploit these weaknesses, even with rookie Spencer Rattler at the helm.

In this pivotal divisional matchup, expect the Saints' defense and creative offensive game plan to overcome the loss of Carr and secure a hard-fought victory at home.

Final Buccaneers-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Buccaneers-Saints Week 6 matchup promises to be a closely contested divisional battle. Despite the Saints losing Derek Carr, their strong home-field advantage and Alvin Kamara's versatility will keep them competitive. However, Tampa Bay's offense, led by Baker Mayfield, has shown flashes of brilliance this season1. The Buccaneers' defense, while vulnerable, should be able to contain a Saints offense that has a rookie quarterback being thrown into the fire.

The Saints have historically performed well at home against NFC South opponents in October, but Tampa Bay's offensive firepower may prove too much to overcome. Expect a tight game, but the Buccaneers should edge out a victory and cover the 3.5-point spread.

Final Buccaneers-Saints Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 (-110), Under 41.5 (-105)