Chris Godwin’s return to the active roster for Week 1 was a welcome sight for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. The star wide receiver has been injured since last year due to an ACL tear he suffered. With his return, Bucs fans were confident that Godwin could handle a lighter workload.

However, the Buccaneers’ decision to play Chris Godwin in Week 1 may have come back to haunt them. In the final drive of the first half, the wide receiver came up limping after the first play. Godwin was then absent for the final two minutes of the half. After half-time, it was revealed that Godwin has been ruled out for the game. (via Ari Meirov)

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin has a hamstring injury and will not return to tonight’s game vs. Dallas. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

Had the Buccaneers sat Chris Godwin for this game, it would’ve been perfectly understandable. It is the first game of the season, after all, and there’s no point in risking further injury. However, it seems like both Godwin and the team felt like he was ready to take on a minimal workload prior to the Cowboys game.

The Buccaneers are entering Week 1 of the 2022 season with high hopes for themselves. After signing Julio Jones and keeping most of the defense, the team is gunning for their second Super Bowl in three years. However, should Godwin miss more time due to this injury, it would certainly put a damper on their title hopes.

With Tom Brady’s retirement looming on the horizon, it’s now or never for the Buccaneers. Here’s to hoping that the Godwin returns from his injury in peak condition.