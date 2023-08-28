The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going with two quarterbacks on the active roster for the 2023 season. Less than a week after naming Baker Mayfield the winner of the starting quarterback job, the team has released third-stringer John Wolford. At the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield and Kyle Trask will be the only quarterbacks on the Buccaneers active roster.

The Buccaneers brought in Baker Mayfield to replace the retired Tom Brady. It appeared he would assume the starting job without competition. However, third-year backup Kyle Trask impressed throughout the offseason and made it a competition. Though the team ultimately went with Mayfield, Tampa Bay is pleased with the two options on the roster and doesn't see a need for a third QB.

Still, the team may want to add a quarterback to the practice squad, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Buccaneers brought Wolford back for that purpose.

John Wolford played quarterback at Wake Forest in college. He went undrafted in 2018 and then signed with the New York Jets. Wolford is a bit of a journeyman. He played for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) in 2019 and then joined the Los Angeles Rams. He served as the Rams' backup quarterback for four seasons and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2022.

Wolford has appeared in seven NFL games and started four. He's 2-2 in those starts, though he has a career passer rating of 59.2. He has thrown only one career touchdown to five interceptions.

Kyle Trask, on the other hand, appeared in only one game during his two years backing up Tom Brady. He went 3-9 for 23 yards in his lone NFL appearance.