Buccaneers’ current plan to replace Ryan Jensen, revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a very important job to do as the 2022 season approaches. With center Ryan Jensen suffering a knee injury that is believed to be season-ending, they have to find his replacement soon.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk, the Buccaneers are looking to their depth to find Jensen’s replacement. Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett are the names touted by head coach Todd Bowles. Both players are entering their second seasons and could be in for massive roles.

“It will be between [Robert] Hainsey and Nick Leverett right now,” said Bowles, via ProFootball Talk. “Both of them have played it. It will be a tough battle going in. Both of them are very smart, both are very tough. It’s better to happen now than in the middle of the season so these guys can get some practice reps and prepare for it. I think either one of them will be fine.”

Hainsey, whose experience mostly comes at tackle, was a backup for the Buccaneers last season. He played in just 31 snaps last season. Leverett started one game last season, appearing in 69 snaps total over the course of the season. Nine of them came in the postseason.

Keeping Tom Brady protected is always a priority but it is especially so as he ages even further. An injury from Jensen, Ali Marpet deciding to retire and Alex Cappa deciding to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals has left the Tampa Bay offensive line in need of answers. With Brady’s former teammate Shaq Mason joining, they are hoping they can keep their star quarterback protected.